Covid-19: Abidjan launches sensitization on girls’ sexual health rights

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), together with its partners including the Ivorian Association for Family Welfare (AIBEF), organized a panel hosted by young people in Abidjan on Wednesday to raise awareness on women and girls’ rights in sexual and reproductive health during the Covid-19 pandemic.The exercise, which is part of the 34th edition of World Population Day (JMP), aims to inform and enlighten governments, decision-makers and populations, as well as all development actors on the need to raise awareness about the health and rights of women and girls during the current pandemic.

The panel themed: “Covid-19, how to protect the health and the rights of women in the current situation,” was moderated by young actors involved in the promotion of women’s rights, including the president of the Network of Young Ambassadors for Adolescent and Youth Reproductive Health, and Communications officer for the AIBEF Youth Action Movement.

“Young girls’ sexual health rights were not fully respected even before Covid-19,” said Kambou, N’Guessan who wishes for increased awareness in that regard.

In his closing remarks, UNFPA Resident Representative in Cote d’Ivoire, Caspar Peek called for greater investment in the sexual health of women and girls.

Richard Allo, the Executive Director of AIBEF expressed his gratitude to UNFPA for its contribution to “the well-being and quality of life” of Ivorians.