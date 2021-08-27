COVID-19 affects foreign participation at Mozambique trade fair

Organisers of the Maputo International Fair (FACIM) missed their target for foreign participation as the number of countries that have confirmed participation at this year’s event was 50 percent lower than expected due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.The 56th edition of FACIM is expected to run from August 30 to September 5 in Maputo and would be held under the theme “Industrialisation, Innovation and Diversification of the National Economy”.

According to Mozambique government spokeswoman Ludovina Bernardo on Friday, the government had targeted to have 24 countries participating at the fair but only 12 confirmed attendance.

Due to COVID-19 measures, local companies are expected to participate in a hybrid fashion, with some expected to be located on-site at the exhibition venue while those from outside Maputo would exhibit virtually.

The fair did not take place in 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19.