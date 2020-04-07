COVID-19: Africa will not be testing ground for any vaccine – WHO Chief

The Director General of the World Health Organization WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus has strongly condemned as “racist” comments from two French scientists who suggested Africa could be used as a testing ground for the ravaging Coronavirus vaccine.

The two scientists, Camile Locht and Jean-Paul Mira made the remark a week ago during a debate on French TV LCI, on the basis that Africans are more exposed to the virus.

While addressing the press on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic yesterday, the WHO Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus described the remarks as unacceptable ones, especially coming from scientists in the 21st.

“To be honest I was so appalled… It was a disgrace to hear that kind of remark from scientists during the 21st century. We condemn this with the strongest terms possible…”

“The colonial mentality has to stop and WHO will not allow this to happen.” Mr Tedros Ghebreyesus said.

He later assured Africans no vaccine will be used on them except it follows the required protocol.

“Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine. We will follow all the rules to test any vaccine or therapeutics all over the world using exactly the same rule, be it in Europe, Africa or elsewhere…”

The proposal to test COVID-19 vaccine in Africa had triggered outrage from all over the continent with African footballers including Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and civil society activists indicating Africans are not their Guinea Pigs.