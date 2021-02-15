Covid-19: Algeria reopens mosques, hotels

Algeria is witnessing a downward spiral in cases of Covid-19 infections and has announced easing restrictions meant to contain the pandemic.The government reopened mosques and hotels on Sunday following a drop in Covid-19 cases.

These measures, announced by the Prime Minister’s office, will apply from Monday February 15.

The government is also easing restrictions on the activities of cafés, restaurants and fast food outlets on condition that they close at 9 p.m. local time and offer only takeaways or drinks.

However, the curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. is extended for 15 days in 19 out of the 48 wilayas (prefectures), where it is still in force, including Algiers and Blida.

Despite these measures, the Algerian government said it will continue to be vigilant as all gatherings, weddings, circumcision ceremonies and political demonstrations remain prohibited.