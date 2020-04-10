COVID-19: Alliances Construction Cameroon donates FCFA 150 Million to Solidarity fund

The building and construction company Alliance Construction in Cameroon has joined other business entities and economic operators in the country by donating FCFA 150 million to the National solidarity fund created to finance the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has already claimed twelve victims in Cameroon.

The FCFA 150 million cheque was handed over to the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda by the Company’s Director General Thursday April 9, in Yaounde.

The donation adds to what other economic enterprises and business magnats in Cameroon such as Amadou Danpullo and Senator Sylvestre Nguichighe offered to the solidarity fund.

The fund was created about two weeks ago by the Head of State President Paul Biya to finance Government response strategy operations to curtail the rapid spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon.

As at this Friday April 10, 2020, the country counts eight hundred and three COVID-19 confirmed cases, twelve deaths and sixty-one recoveries.