COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1.172 new cases, 24 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,172 new cases and 17 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (58), Ivory Coast (165), Ghana (264), Guinea (59), Mali (10), Nigeria (463), Senegal (126), Sierra Leone (17) and Togo (10). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (3), Guinea (1), Nigeria (10) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (33,616) and total deaths (754) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (21,397) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 99,530 total cases, 1,617 total deaths and 60,663 total recovered.

Ghana (25,252 total cases) has 139 total deaths. Senegal (8,369 total cases) has 153 total deaths and 5,605 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 13,037 and 6,200 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 87 total deaths and 6,908 total recovered while Guinea has 38 total deaths and 4,951 total recovered. Mali (2,433 total cases) has 121 total deaths and 1,764 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,842 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 773 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,668 total cases) has 63 total deaths and 1,200 total recovered. Benin (1,378 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 557 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,780 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 850 total recovered. Niger (1,099otal cases) has 68 total deaths and 992 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (1,037 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 873 total recovered. Liberia (1,024 total cases) records 51 total deaths and 439 total recovered. Togo (731 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 528 total recovered. Gambia (64 total cases) has 3 total deaths and 34 total recovered.

Africa has registered 630,551 total cases, 13,820 total deaths and 318,590 total recovered while the world has recorded 13,560,592 total cases, 583,522 total deaths and 7,913,764 total recovered.