COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1.781 new cases, 21 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,781 new cases and 21 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (7), Cape Verde (39), Ivory Coast (218), Gambia (2), Ghana (697), Guinea (49), Mali (18), Niger (6), Nigeria (603), Senegal (128), Sierra Leone (9) and Togo (5). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (2), Ghana (5), Guinea (1), Mali (1), Nigeria (6), Senegal (4) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (28,167) and total deaths (634) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (14,870) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 83,591 total cases, 1,412 total deaths and 47,393 total recovered.

Ghana (20,085 total cases) has 122 total deaths. Senegal (7,400 total cases) has 133 total deaths and 4,870 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 10,462 and 5,570 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 72 total deaths and 4,807 total recovered while Guinea has 34 total deaths and 4,496 total recovered. Mali (2,303 total cases) has 118 total deaths and 1,516 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,765 total cases) has 245total deaths and 676 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,542 total cases) has 62 total deaths and 1,062 total recovered. Benin (1,199 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 333 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,421 total cases) has 16 total deaths and 654 total recovered. Niger (1,088 total cases) has 68 total deaths and 965 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (987 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 854 total recovered. Liberia (869 total cases) records 37 total deaths and 369 total recovered. Togo (676 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 432 total recovered. Gambia (57 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 27 total recovered.

Africa has registered 468,521 total cases, 11,143 total deaths and 226,064 total recovered while the world has recorded 11,467,677 total cases, 535,047 total deaths and 6,489,415 total recovered.