COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,025 new cases, 24 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 11.06.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,025 new cases and 24 new deaths of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (42), Ivory Coast (186), Ghana (157), Liberia (13), Mali (55), Nigeria (409), Senegal (119), Sierra Leone (23) and Togo (21). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (3), Mali (1), Nigeria (17) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (13,873), total deaths (382) and total recovered (4,351) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 45,446 total cases, 880 total deaths and 20,710 total recovered.

Ghana (10,358 total cases) has 48 total deaths and 3,824 total recovered. Senegal (4,759 total cases) has 55 total deaths and 2,994 total recovered. Guinea and Ivory Coast have recorded 4,258 and 4,181 total cases respectively.

Guinea has 23 total deaths and 2,942 total recovered while Ivory Coast has 41 total deaths and 2,174 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,389 total cases) has 12 total deaths and 153 total recovered. Niger (974 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 876 total recovered.

Mali (1,722 total cases) has 97 total deaths and 989 total recovered. Sierra Leone (1,085 total cases) has 50 total deaths and 642 total recovered and Burkina Faso (891 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 790 total recovered.

Togo (522 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 265 total recovered. Cape Verde (657 total cases) has 5 total deaths and 294 total recovered. Liberia (410 total cases) records 31 total deaths and 206 total recovered. Benin (339 total cases) has 3 total deaths and 188 total recovered. Gambia (28 total cases) has one death and 22 total recovered.

Africa has registered 216,475 total cases, 5,744 total deaths and 99,815 while the world has recorded 7,536,358 total cases, 421,221 total deaths and 3,819,758 total recovered.