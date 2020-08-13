COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,064 new cases, 13 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,064 new cases and 13 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (13), Cape Verde (80), Gambia (79), Ghana (153), Guinea (98), Liberia (2), Mali (5), Niger (3), Nigeria (453), Senegal (153), Sierra Leone (3) and Togo (22).

The new deaths were registered in Gambia (10), Liberia (1) and Senegal (2). Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (47,743) and total deaths (956) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (39,495) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 144,069 total cases, 2,146 total deaths and 113,589 total recoveries.

Ghana (41,725 total cases) has 223 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,847 total cases) has 105 total deaths and 13,321 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 11,740 and 8,116 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 244 total deaths and 7,572 total recoveries while Guinea has 50 total deaths and 7,060 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,000 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 2,172 total recoveries. Mali (2,582 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 1,977 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (2,088 total cases) has 29 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,014 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,681 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,940 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,496 total recoveries and Gambia (1,556 total cases) has 43 total deaths and 267 total recoveries.

Liberia (1,252 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 738 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,213 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 995 total recoveries. Niger (1,161 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,075 total recoveries. Togo (1,092 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 782 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,080,038 total cases, 24,363 total deaths and 773,908 total recoveries while the world has recorded 20,931,415 total cases, 749,608 total deaths and 13,797,168 total recoveries.