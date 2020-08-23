COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,089 new cases, 5 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,089 new cases and 5 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (20), Cape Verde (43), Ivory Coast (64), Ghana (180), Guinea (35), Mali (11), Nigeria (601), Senegal (99), Sierra Leone () and Togo (36). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (1), Nigeria (1) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (51,905) and total deaths (997) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (41,532) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 154,565 total cases, 2,313 total deaths and 124,672 total recoveries.

Ghana (43,505 total cases) has 261 total deaths. Ivory Coast (17,374 total cases) has 113 total deaths and 15,106 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 12,949 and 8,967 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 269 total deaths and 8,455 total recoveries while Guinea has 53 total deaths and 7,708 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,455 total cases) has 37 total deaths and 2,538 total recoveries. Mali (2,699 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 2,010 total recoveries.

Gambia (2,437 total cases) has 84 total deaths and 455 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,149 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,115 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,705 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (1,980 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,545 total recoveries and Liberia (1,286 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 816 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,297 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,034 total recoveries. Togo (1,275 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 903 total recoveries. Niger (1,172 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,083 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,184,345 total cases, 27,659 total deaths and 903,555 total recoveries while the world has recorded 23,469,609 total cases, 810,242 total deaths and 15,989,044 total recoveries.