COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,097 new cases, 11 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,097 new cases and 11 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (36), Ivory Coast (219), Gambia (20), Guinea (62), Guinea-Bissau (5), Liberia (6), Mali (17), Niger (8), Nigeria (576), Senegal (136), Sierra Leone (4) and Togo (7). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (1), Gambia (1), Guinea (1), Mali (1), Nigeria (4) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (37,801) and total deaths (805) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (25,331) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 111,197 total cases, 1,748 total deaths and 70,730 total recoveries.

Ghana (28,989 total cases) has 153 total deaths. Senegal (9,121 total cases) has 177 total deaths and 6,108 total recoveries. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 14,531 and 6,652 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 9 total deaths and 8,857 total recoveries while Guinea has 41 total deaths and 5,771 total recoveries. Mali (2,494 total cases) has 123 total deaths and 1,869 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (1,954 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 803 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (1,731 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 1,288 total recoveries. Benin (1,602 total cases) has 31 total deaths and 782 total recoveries and Cabo Verde (2,107 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 1,100 total recoveries. Niger (1,113 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,018 total recoveries.

Burkina Faso (1,066 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 917 total recoveries. Liberia (1,114 total cases) has 70 total deaths and 592 total recoveries. Togo (790 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 560 total recoveries. Gambia (132 total cases) has 5 total deaths and 57 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 756,492 total cases, 15,822 total deaths and 414,445 total recoveries while the world has recorded 15,210,515 total cases, 622,355 total deaths and 9,185,784 total recoveries.