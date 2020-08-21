COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,099 new cases, 19 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 21.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,099 new cases and 19 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (5), Cape Verde (47), Ivory Coast (17), Gambia (113), Ghana (166), Guinea (84), Guinea-Bissau (32), Liberia (2), Niger (2), Nigeria (476), Senegal (130), Sierra Leone (3) and Togo (22).

The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (1), Gambia (4), Ghana (5), Nigeria (7) and Senegal (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (50,964) and total deaths (992) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (41,276) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 152,652 total cases, 2,297 total deaths and 122,198 total recoveries.

Ghana (43,260 total cases) has 261 total deaths. Ivory Coast (17,249 total cases) has 112 total deaths and 14,611 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 12,689 and 8,876 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 262 total deaths and 8,165 total recoveries while Guinea has 53 total deaths and 7,628 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,368 total cases) has 37 total deaths and 2,462 total recoveries. Mali (2,667 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 1,993 total recoveries.

Gambia (2,401 total cases) has 81 total deaths and 435 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,149 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,095 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,705 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (1,972 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,542 total recoveries and Liberia (1,284 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 803 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,297 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,034 total recoveries. Togo (1,212 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 878 total recoveries. Niger (1,169 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,082 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,163,866 total cases, 27,052 total deaths and 885,505 total recoveries while the world has recorded 22,993,104 total cases, 799,359 total deaths and 15,617,226 total recoveries.