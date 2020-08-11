COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,114 new cases, 18 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,114 new cases and 18 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (65), Cape Verde (25), Ivory Coast (83), Gambia (111), Ghana (401), Guinea-Bissau (36), Liberia (3), Mali (10), Nigeria (290), Senegal (68), Sierra Leone (15) and Togo (7). The new deaths were registered in Gambia (9), Nigeria (5), Senegal (2) and Togo (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (46,867) and total deaths (950) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (39,055) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 141,875 total cases, 2,110 total deaths and 111,802 total recoveries.

Ghana (41,408 total cases) has 215 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,798 total cases) has 105 total deaths and 13,052 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 11,380 and 7,930 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 238 total deaths and 7,449 total recoveries while Guinea has 50 total deaths and 6,898 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,883 total cases) has 32 total deaths and 2,128 total recoveries. Mali (2,577 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 1,973 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (2,088 total cases) has 29 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,001 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,681 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,932 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,478 total recoveries and Liberia (1,240 total cases) has 79 total deaths and 725 total recoveries.

Niger (1,158 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,062 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,204 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 984 total recoveries. Togo (1,067 total cases) has 25 total deaths and 729 total recoveries. Gambia (1,346 total cases) has 32 total deaths and 227 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,062,975 total cases, 23,686 total deaths and 749,178 total recoveries while the world has recorded 20,378,270 total cases, 741,611 total deaths and 13,280,051 total recoveries.