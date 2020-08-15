COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,125 new cases, 22 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,125 new cases and 22 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show in Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (12), Cape Verde (63), Ivory Coast (46), Gambia (66), Ghana (363), Guinea (62), Niger (4), Nigeria (329), Senegal (160) and Togo (20). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (1), Gambia (4), Ghana (8), Nigeria (7) and Senegal (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (48,445) and total deaths (973) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (40,147) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 146,134 total cases, 2,192 total deaths and 117,085 total recoveries.

Ghana (42,210 total cases) has 231 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,935 total cases) has 108 total deaths and 13,721 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 12,032 and 8,260 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 251 total deaths and 7,637 total recoveries while Guinea has 50 total deaths and 7,177 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,136 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 2,254 total recoveries. Mali (2,597 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 1,979 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (2,088 total cases) has 29 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,014 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,681 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,947 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,502 total recoveries and Gambia (1,689 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 347 total recoveries.

Liberia (1,252 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 738 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,240 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,006 total recoveries. Niger (1,165 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,077 total recoveries. Togo (1,124 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 806 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,106,525 total cases, 25,214 total deaths and 819,199 total recoveries while the world has recorded 21,489,604 total cases, 766,085 total deaths and 14,243,443 total recoveries.