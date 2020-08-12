COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,130 new cases, 23 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 12.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,130 new cases and 23 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (9), Cape Verde (37), Ivory Coast (49), Gambia (131), Ghana (168), Guinea (88), Liberia (10), Nigeria (423), Senegal (207), Sierra Leone (5) and Togo (3).

The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Gambia (1), Ghana (8), Liberia (2), Nigeria (6), Senegal (4) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (47,290) and total deaths (956) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (39,320) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 143,005 total cases, 2,133 total deaths and 112,888 total recoveries.

Ghana (41,572 total cases) has 223 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,847 total cases) has 105 total deaths and 13,321 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 11,587 and 8,018 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 242 total deaths and 7,523 total recoveries while Guinea has 50 total deaths and 7,020 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,920 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 2,148 total recoveries. Mali (2,577 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 1,973 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (2,088 total cases) has 29 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,001 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,681 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,937 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,483 total recoveries and Gambia (1,477 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 247 total recoveries.

Liberia (1,250 total cases) has 81 total deaths and 736 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,213 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 995 total recoveries. Niger (1,158 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,065 total recoveries. Togo (1,070 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 752 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,070,913 total cases, 23,958 total deaths and 763,410 total recoveries while the world has recorded 20,639,612 total cases, 748,459 total deaths and 13,526,695 total recoveries.