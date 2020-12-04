COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,164 new cases, 7 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 04.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,164 new cases and 7 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (52), Cape Verde (71), Ivory Coast (28), Gambia (2), Ghana (429), Guinea (19), Liberia (68), Mali (43), Nigeria (343), Senegal (80), Sierra Leone (4) and Togo (25). The new deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (1), Ghana (2), Mali (1), Nigeria (2) and Senegal (1). West Africa now has 208,176 total cases, 2,894 total deaths and 196,466 total recoveries.

Nigeria (68,303) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (52,096), Ivory Coast (21,389), Senegal (16,297), Guinea (13,186), Cape Verde (10,938), Mali (4,880), Gambia (3,767), Benin (3,055), Togo (3,039), Burkina Faso (3,062), Guinea-Bissau (2,441), Sierra Leone (2,420), Liberia (1,663) and Niger (1,640).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,179) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (336), Ghana (325), Mali (162), Ivory Coast (132), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (107), Liberia (83), Guinea (76), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (76), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (65), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (44).

Also, Nigeria (64,291) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (50,924), Ivory Coast (21,022), Senegal (15,707), Guinea (12,270), Cape Verde (10,454), Gambia (3,610), Mali (3,281), Benin (2,907), Burkina Faso (2,679), Guinea-Bissau (2,327), Togo (2,567), Sierra Leone (1,842), Liberia (1,358) and Niger (1,227).

Africa has registered 2,233,714 total cases, 52,967 total deaths and 1,906,580 total recoveries while the world has recorded 65,917,883 total cases, 1,518,591 total deaths and 45,651,374 total recoveries.