COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,178 new cases, 16 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 01.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,178 new cases and 16 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (33), Ivory Coast (69), Gambia (95), Ghana (359), Guinea (66), Liberia (3), Mali (13), Nigeria (462), Senegal (52), Sierra Leone (12) and Togo (14).

The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (2), Gambia (1), Ghana (7), Nigeria (1), Senegal (4) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (43,151) and total deaths (879) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (32,096) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 127,768 total cases, 1,919 total deaths and 86,684 total recoveries.

Ghana (35,501 total cases) has 182 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,047 total cases) has 102 total deaths and 11,428 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 10,284 and 7,394 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 209 total deaths and 6,822 total recoveries while Guinea has 46 total deaths and 6,458 total recoveries. Mali (2,535 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 1,937 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,451 total cases) has 23 total deaths and 1,824 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (1,981 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 803 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,835 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 1,370 total recoveries. Benin (1,805 total cases) has 36 total deaths and 1,036 total recoveries and Liberia (1,189 total cases) has 75 total deaths and 673 total recoveries.

Niger (1,136 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,028 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,106 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 935 total recoveries. Togo (941 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 641 total recoveries. Gambia (498 total cases) has 9 total deaths and 68 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 935,093 total cases, 19,808 total deaths and 585,877 total recoveries while the world has recorded 17,900,624 total cases, 685,760 total deaths and 11,262,743 total recoveries.