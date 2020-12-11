COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,198 new cases, 13 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 11.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,198 new cases and 13 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (110), Cape Verde (11), Ivory Coast (43), Gambia (3), Guinea (43), Mali (107), Niger (48), Nigeria (675), Senegal (127) and Togo (31). The new deaths were recorded in Mali (3), Niger (1), Nigeria (6), Senegal (2) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 215,023 total cases, 2,949 total deaths and 200,060 total recoveries.

Nigeria (71,344) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (52,738), Ivory Coast (21,590), Senegal (16,893), Guinea (13,368), Cape Verde (11,203), Mali (5,576), Gambia (3,779), Burkina Faso (3,579), Benin (3,090), Togo (3,182), Guinea-Bissau (2,444), Sierra Leone (2,435), Liberia (1,676) and Niger (2,126).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,190) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (345), Ghana (326), Mali (184), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (109), Liberia (83), Guinea (79), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (80), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (66), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (44).

Also, Nigeria (65,474) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (51,518), Ivory Coast (21,203), Senegal (16,015), Guinea (12,598), Cape Verde (10,836), Gambia (3,645), Mali (3,502), Benin (2,972), Burkina Faso (2,792), Togo (2,714), Guinea-Bissau (2,337), Sierra Leone (1,847), Liberia (1,358) and Niger (1,249).

Africa has registered 2,345,901 total cases, 55,455 total deaths and 2,000,061 total recoveries while the world has recorded 71,088,688 total cases, 1,595,096 total deaths and 49,405,535 total recoveries.