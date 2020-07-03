COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,204 new cases, 20 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,204 new cases and 20 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (13), Cape Verde (81), Ivory Coast (290), Gambia (6), Guinea (46), Liberia (14), Niger (6), Nigeria (626), Senegal (110), Sierra Leone (6), and Togo (6). The new deaths were registered in Niger (1), Nigeria (13), Senegal (4) and Sierra Leone (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (27,110) and total deaths (616) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (13,550) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 79,485 total cases, 1,372 total deaths and 44,500total recovered.

Ghana (18,134 total cases) has 117 total deaths. Senegal (7,164 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 4,666 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 9,992 and 5,450 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 68 total deaths and 4,660 total recovered while Guinea has 33 total deaths and 4,392 total recovered. Mali (2,260 total cases) has 117 total deaths and 1,502 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,654 total cases) has 24 total deaths and 317 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,524 total cases) has 62 total deaths and 1,042 total recovered. Benin (1,199 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 333 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,382 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 629 total recovered. Niger (1,081 total cases) has 68 total deaths and 959 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (980 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 852 total recovered. Liberia (833 total cases) records 37 total deaths and 346 total recovered. Togo (667 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 424 total recovered. Gambia (55 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 27 total recovered.

Africa has registered 436,748 total cases, 10,696 total deaths and 210,605 total recovered while the world has recorded 11,080,555 total cases, 526,250 total deaths and 6,206,610 total recovered.