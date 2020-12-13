COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,207 new cases, 10 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 13.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,207 new cases and 10 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (144), Cape Verde (40), Ivory Coast (21), Gambia (3), Ghana (195), Guinea (22), Mali (93), Niger (39), Nigeria (617), Senegal (14) and Togo (19). The new deaths were recorded in Ghana (1) Mali (5) and Nigeria (4). West Africa now has 217,686 total cases, 2,972 total deaths and 201,094 total recoveries.

Nigeria (72,757) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (52,933), Ivory Coast (21,639), Senegal (17,075), Guinea (13,420), Cape Verde (11,302), Mali (5,814), Gambia (3,782), Burkina Faso (3,894), Benin (3,090), Togo (3,221), Guinea-Bissau (2,444), Sierra Leone (2,440), Liberia (1,676) and Niger (2,199).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,194) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (349), Ghana (327), Mali (194), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (110), Liberia (83), Guinea (79), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (80), Burkina Faso (71), Togo (66), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (44).

Also, Nigeria (65,850) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (51,676), Ivory Coast (21,261), Senegal (16,094), Guinea (12,657), Cape Verde (10,922), Gambia (3,647), Mali (3,591), Benin (2,972), Burkina Faso (2,858), Togo (2,745), Guinea-Bissau (2,337), Sierra Leone (1,850), Liberia (1,358) and Niger (1,276).

Africa has registered 2,379,284 total cases, 56,124 total deaths and 2,016,936 total recoveries while the world has recorded 72,394,621 total cases, 1,615,997 total deaths and 50,720,335 total recoveries.