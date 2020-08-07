COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,241 new cases, 13 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,241 new cases and 13 new deaths of COVID-19 in 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (45), Ivory Coast (98), Ghana (455), Guinea (89), Mali (6), Niger (1), Nigeria (354), Senegal (172), Sierra Leone (10) and Togo (11).

The new deaths were registered in Ghana (7), Nigeria (3), Senegal (2) and Togo (1). Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (45,244) and total deaths (930) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (36,638) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 136,962 total cases, 2,036 total deaths and 106,994 total recoveries.

Ghana (40,097 total cases) has 206 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,447 total cases) has 103 total deaths and 12,484 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 10,887 and 7,664 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 225 total deaths and 7,186 total recoveries while Guinea has 49 total deaths and 6,757 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,734 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 2,010 total recoveries. Mali (2,552 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 1,954 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (2,032 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 944 total recoveries. Benin (1,936 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,600 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,887 total cases) has 68 total deaths and 1,435 total recoveries and Liberia (1,224 total cases) has 78 total deaths and 705 total recoveries.

Niger (1,153 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,057 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,158 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 961 total recoveries. Togo (1,012 total cases) has 22 total deaths and 697 total recoveries. Gambia (935 total cases) has 16 total deaths and 136 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,013,290 total cases, 22,143 total deaths and 694,859 total recoveries while the world has recorded 19,383,562 total cases, 719,971 total deaths and 12,444,746 total recoveries.