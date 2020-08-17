COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,250 new cases, 26 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 17.08.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,250 new cases and 26 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (18), Cape Verde (16), Ivory Coast (33), Gambia (183), Ghana (443), Guinea (139), Mali (26), Niger (2), Nigeria (298), Senegal (75) and Togo (17).

The new deaths were registered in Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (2), Gambia (9), Ghana (8), Guinea (1), Nigeria (1) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (49,068) and total deaths (975) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (40,567) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 148,131 total cases, 2,228 total deaths and 118,741 total recoveries.

Ghana (42,653 total cases) has 239 total deaths. Ivory Coast (17,026 total cases) has 110 total deaths and 13,947 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 12,237 and 8,482 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 256 total deaths and 7,728 total recoveries while Guinea has 51 total deaths and 7,364 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (3,179 total cases) has 35 total deaths and 2,317 total recoveries. Mali (2,640 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 1,987 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (2,117 total cases) has 33 total deaths and 1,015 total recoveries. Benin (2,063 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,690 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,956 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,506 total recoveries and Gambia (1,872 total cases) has 63 total deaths and 401 total recoveries.

Liberia (1,257 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 788 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,267 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,013 total recoveries. Niger (1,167 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,078 total recoveries. Togo (1,147 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 843 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,124,504 total cases, 25,718 total deaths and 839,788 total recoveries while the world has recorded 21,915,143 total cases, 774,757 total deaths and 14,639,939 total recoveries.