COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,265 new cases, 5 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 14.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,265 new cases and 5 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (4), Cape Verde (24), Ivory Coast (106), Ghana (470), Mali (11), Nigeria (595), Senegal (45), Sierra Leone (9) and Togo (1). The new deaths were registered in Sierra Leone (1), Nigeria (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (33,153) and total deaths (744) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (21,067) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 98,358 total cases, 1,600 total deaths and 59,885 total recovered.

Ghana (24,988 total cases) has 139 total deaths. Senegal (8,243 total cases) has 150 total deaths and 5,580 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 12,872 and 6,141 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 84 total deaths and 6,810 total recovered while Guinea has 37 total deaths and 4,862 total recovered. Mali (2,423 total cases) has 121 total deaths and 1,748 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,842 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 773 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,651 total cases) has 63 total deaths and 1,190 total recovered. Benin (1,378 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 557 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,722 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 772 total recovered. Niger (1,099otal cases) has 68 total deaths and 992 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (1,037 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 873 total recovered. Liberia (1,024 total cases) records 51 total deaths and 439 total recovered. Togo (721 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 517 total recovered. Gambia (64 total cases) has 3 total deaths and 34 total recovered.

Africa has registered 616,237 total cases, 13,534 total deaths and 307,306 total recovered while the world has recorded 13,329,795 total cases, 577,799 total deaths and 7,780,848 total recovered.