COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,274 new cases, 23 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 03.01.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,274 new cases and 23 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (112), Cape Verde (11), Ghana (238), Guinea (46), Mali (23), Niger (34), Nigeria (576), Senegal (186), Sierra Leone (27) and Togo (21). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Mali (5), Niger (4), Nigeria (8) and Senegal (5). West Africa now has 247,499 total cases, 3,302 total deaths and 220,810 total recoveries.

Nigeria (89,163) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (55,168), Ivory Coast (22,563), Senegal (19,697), Guinea (13,784), Cape Verde (11,883), Mali (7,226), Burkina Faso (6,940), Gambia (3,800), Togo (3,683), Niger (3,437), Benin (3,251), Sierra Leone (2,673), Guinea-Bissau (2,452) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,392) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (421), Ghana (335), Mali (276), Ivory Coast (138), Gambia (124), Cape Verde (113), Niger (110), Liberia (83), Guinea (81), Burkina Faso (86), Sierra Leone (76), Togo (68), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (74,789) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (53,928), Ivory Coast (21,981), Senegal (17,515), Guinea (13,153), Cape Verde (11,578), Burkina Faso (5,253), Mali (4,807), Gambia (3,669), Togo (3,457), Benin (3,061), Guinea-Bissau (2,397), Sierra Leone (1,910), Niger (1,906) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 2,825,681 total cases, 66,772 total deaths and 2,342,608 total recoveries while the world has recorded 85,209,933 total cases, 1,847,153 total deaths and 60,274,473 total recoveries.