COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,288 new cases, 25 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 07.03.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,288 new cases and 25 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (30), Cape Verde (41), Ivory Coast (523), Guinea (120), Guinea-Bissau (9), Liberia (1), Mali (51), Nigeria (195), Senegal (225) and Togo (93). The new deaths were recorded in Ivory Coast (1), Nigeria (10), Senegal (12) and Togo (2). West Africa now has 400,443 total cases, 5,171 total deaths and 356,579 total recoveries.

Nigeria (158,237) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (86,092), Senegal (35,857), Ivory Coast (34,935), Guinea (16,540), Cape Verde (15,724), Burkina Faso (12,153), Mali (8,560), Togo (7,521), Benin (6,071), Niger (4,740), Gambia (4,759), Sierra Leone (3,909), Guinea-Bissau (3,312) and Liberia (2,024).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,964) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (919), Ghana (640), Mali (358), Ivory Coast (200), Niger (172), Gambia (152), Cape Verde (152), Burkina Faso (143), Guinea (93), Liberia (85), Togo (90), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (75) and Guinea-Bissau (49).

Also, Nigeria (137,645) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (80,619), Ivory Coast (32,513), Senegal (30,605), Guinea (15,130), Cape Verde (15,022), Burkina Faso (11,754), Mali (6,439), Togo (6,258), Niger (4,250), Benin (4,963), Gambia (4,143), Sierra Leone (2,658), Guinea-Bissau (2,668) and Liberia (1,892).

Africa has registered 3,987,700 total cases, 105,737 total deaths and 3,549,912 total recoveries while the world has recorded 117,235,068 total cases, 2,602,121 total deaths and 92,772,795 total recoveries.