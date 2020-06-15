COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,295 new cases, 17 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,295 new cases and 17 new deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (58), Ivory Coast (236), Ghana (542), Guinea (48), Nigeria (403), Sierra Leone (7) and Togo (1). The new deaths were registered in Benin (1), Ghana (3) and Nigeria (13). Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (16,085), total deaths (420) and total recovered (5,220) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 51,311 total cases, 952 total deaths and 23,240 total recovered.

Ghana (11,964 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 4,258 total recovered. Senegal (5,090 total cases) has 60 total deaths and 3,344 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 5,084 and 4,532 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 45 total deaths and 2,505 total recovered while Guinea has 25 total deaths and 3,234 total recovered. Mali (1,809 total cases) has 104 total deaths and 1,088 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,460 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 153 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,176 total cases) has 51 total deaths and 683 total recovered. Niger (980 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 885 total recovered and Burkina Faso (894 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 799 total recovered. Togo (531 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 299 total recovered. Cape Verde (750 total cases) has 6 total deaths and 301 total recovered.

Liberia (458 total cases) records 32 total deaths and 219 total recovered. Benin (470 total cases) has 7 total deaths and 228 total recovered. Gambia (28 total cases) has one death and 24 total recovered.

Africa has registered 246,086 total cases, 6,560 total deaths and 113,094 total recovered while the world has recorded 8,014,165 total cases, 436,005 total deaths and 4,137,771 total recovered.