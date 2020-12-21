COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,298 new cases, 16 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 21.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,298 new cases and 16 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (15), Burkina Faso (208), Cape Verde (12), Ivory Coast (28), Ghana (301), Guinea (18), Mali (27), Niger (47), Nigeria (501), Senegal (121) and Togo (20). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (2), Ghana (2), Mali (2), Niger (1), Nigeria (3) and Senegal (6). West Africa now has 228,428 total cases, 3,069 total deaths and 207,541 total recoveries.

Nigeria (78,434) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (53,954), Ivory Coast (21,918), Senegal (17,879), Guinea (13,550), Cape Verde (11,579), Mali (6,191), Burkina Faso (5,160), Gambia (3,786), Togo (3,416), Benin (3,167), Niger (2,659), Guinea-Bissau (2,447), Sierra Leone (2,509) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,221) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (371), Ghana (333), Mali (222), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (111), Liberia (83), Niger (87), Guinea (80), Sierra Leone (75), Burkina Faso (76), Togo (66), Guinea-Bissau (44) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (68,303) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (52,675), Ivory Coast (21,478), Senegal (16,562), Guinea (12,985), Cape Verde (11,248), Gambia (3,656), Mali (3,839), Benin (3,061), Burkina Faso (3,659), Togo (3,017), Guinea-Bissau (2,378), Sierra Leone (1,856), Niger (1,418) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 2,525,956 total cases, 59,253 total deaths and 2,119,030 total recoveries while the world has recorded 77,414,281 total cases, 1,703,549 total deaths and 54,309,332 total recoveries.