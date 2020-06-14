COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,314 new cases, 16 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 14.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,314 new cases and 16 new deaths of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (2), Cabo Verde (53) Ivory Coast (164), Ghana (304), Guinea (58), Liberia (37), Mali (57), Niger (2), Nigeria (501), Senegal (94), Sierra Leone (37) and Togo (5). The new deaths were registered in Ghana (3), Guinea (1), Mali (3), Niger (1) and Nigeria (8).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (15,682), total deaths (407) and total recovered (5,101) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 50,016 total cases, 935 total deaths and 22,869 total recovered.

Ghana (11,422 total cases) has 51 total deaths and 4,156 total recovered. Senegal (5,090 total cases) has 60 total deaths and 3,344 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 4, 848 and 4,484 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 45 total deaths and 2,397 total recovered while Guinea has 25 total deaths and 3,213 total recovered. Mali (1,809 total cases) has 104 total deaths and 1,088 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,460 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 153 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,169 total cases) has 51 total deaths and 680 total recovered. Niger (980 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 881 total recovered and Burkina Faso (894 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 799 total recovered. Togo (530 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 291 total recovered. Cape Verde (750 total cases) has 6 total deaths and 301 total recovered.

Liberia (458 total cases) records 32 total deaths and 219 total recovered. Benin (412 total cases) has 6 total deaths and 222 total recovered. Gambia (28 total cases) has one death and 24 total recovered.

Africa has registered 236,848 total cases, 6,304 total deaths and 09,670 while the world has recorded 7,929,323 total cases, 433,592 total deaths and 4,076,120 total recovered.