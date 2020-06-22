COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,320 new cases, 18 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 22.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,320 new cases and 18 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.The new cases were recorded in Benin (42), Burkina Faso (2), Cape Verde (27), Ivory Coast (216), Ghana (437), Guinea (28), Mali (28), Niger (1), Nigeria (436), Senegal (82), Sierra Leone (13) and Togo (8). The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (2), Mali (2), Nigeria (12) and Senegal (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (20,244) and total deaths (518) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (10,473) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 62,558 total cases, 1,143 total deaths and 33,293 total recovered.

Ghana (14,154 total cases) has 85 total deaths. Senegal (5,970 total cases) has 86 total deaths and 3,953 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 7,492 and 4,988 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 54 total deaths and 3,068 total recovered while Guinea has 27 total deaths and 3,669 total recovered. Mali (1,961 total cases) has 111 total deaths and 1,266 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,541 total cases) has 17 total deaths and 153 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,340 total cases) has 55 total deaths and 788 total recovered. Niger (1,036 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 911 total recovered and Burkina Faso (903 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 814 total recovered. Togo (569 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 375 total recovered.

Cabo Verde (890 total cases) has 8 total deaths and 413 total recovered. Benin (807 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 253 total recovered. Liberia (626 total cases) records 34 total deaths and 254 total recovered. Gambia (37 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 24 total recovered.

Africa has registered 310,449 total cases, 8,193 total deaths and 149,759 total recovered while the world has recorded 9,109,887 total cases, 471,759 total deaths and 4,879,462 total recovered.