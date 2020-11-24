COVID-19 and W/Africa: 134 new cases, 2 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 24.11.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 134 new cases and 2 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (19), Cape Verde (26), Guinea (22), Nigeria (56) and Senegal (11). The new deaths were recorded in Nigeria (1) and Senegal (1). West Africa now has 201,937 total cases, 2,845 total deaths and 190,520 total recoveries.

Nigeria (66,439) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (50,941), Ivory Coast (21,148), Senegal (15,908), Guinea (12,863), Cape Verde (10,302), Mali (4,326), Gambia (3,726), Benin (2,916), Togo (2,854), Burkina Faso (2,754), Guinea-Bissau (2,422), Sierra Leone (2,406), Liberia (1,551) and Niger (1,381).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,168) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (331), Ghana (323), Mali (146), Ivory Coast (141), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (104), Liberia (82), Guinea (75), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (70), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (64), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (43).

Also, Nigeria (62,241) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (49,599), Ivory Coast (20,819), Senegal (15,527), Guinea (11,877), Cape Verde (9,791), Gambia (3,582), Mali (3,044), Benin (2,579), Burkina Faso (2,552), Guinea-Bissau (2,309), Togo (2,274), Sierra Leone (1,829), Liberia (1,331) and Niger (1,166).

Africa has registered 2,100,684 total cases, 50,210 total deaths and 1,774,196 total recoveries while the world has recorded 59,859,168 total cases, 1,408,821 total deaths and 41,392,935 total recoveries.