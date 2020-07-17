COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,341 new cases, 38 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 17.07.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,341 new cases and 38 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (224), Burkina Faso (7), Cape Verde (102), Ivory Coast (151), Gambia (14), Guinea (83), Guinea-Bissau (25), Liberia (29), Mali (27), Niger (2), Nigeria (595), Senegal (63), Sierra Leone (10) and Togo (9).

The new deaths were registered in Benin (5), Guinea (1), Liberia (18), Nigeria (9), Senegal (4) and Sierra Leone (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (34,854) and total deaths (769) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (22,270) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 103,118 total cases, 1,665 total deaths and 63,166 total recoveries.

Ghana (26,125 total cases) has 139 total deaths. Senegal (8,544 total cases) has 160 total deaths and 5,809 total recoveries. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 13,554 and 6,359 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 87 total deaths and 7,363 total recoveries while Guinea has 39 total deaths and 5,012 total recoveries. Mali (2,467 total cases) has 121 total deaths and 1,791 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (1,927 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 773 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (1,688 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 1,219 total recoveries. Benin (1,602 total cases) has 31 total deaths and 782 total recoveries and Cabo Verde (1,939 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 902 total recoveries. Niger (1,102 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 993 total recoveries.

Burkina Faso (1,045 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 887 total recoveries. Liberia (1,085 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 496 total recoveries. Togo (749 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 543 total recoveries. Gambia (78 total cases) has 3 total deaths and 34 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 670,197 total cases, 14,489 total deaths and 347,956 total recoveries while the world has recorded 14,061,506 total cases, 595,028 total deaths and 8,360,757 total recoveries.