COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,348 new cases, 14 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 04.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,348 new cases and 14 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (111), Cape Verde (37), Ivory Coast (85), Guinea (15), Guinea-Bissau (3), Mali (27), Niger (28), Nigeria (917), Senegal (106) and Togo (19). The new deaths were recorded in Mali (2), Nigeria (9) and Senegal (3). West Africa now has 248,847 total cases, 3,316 total deaths and 221,427 total recoveries.

Nigeria (90,080) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (55,168), Ivory Coast (22,648), Senegal (19,803), Guinea (13,799), Cape Verde (11,920), Mali (7,253), Burkina Faso (7,051), Gambia (3,800), Togo (3,702), Niger (3,465), Benin (3,251), Sierra Leone (2,673), Guinea-Bissau (2,455) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,311) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (424), Ghana (335), Mali (278), Ivory Coast (138), Gambia (124), Cape Verde (113), Niger (110), Liberia (83), Guinea (81), Burkina Faso (86), Sierra Leone (76), Togo (68), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (75,044) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (53,928), Ivory Coast (21,998), Senegal (17,615), Guinea (13,186), Cape Verde (11,580), Burkina Faso (5,259), Mali (4,913), Gambia (3,669), Togo (3,474), Benin (3,061), Guinea-Bissau (2,398), Sierra Leone (1,910), Niger (1,986) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 2,847,821 total cases, 67,381 total deaths and 2,354,669 total recoveries while the world has recorded 85,736,076 total cases, 1,854,854 total deaths and 60,643,553 total recoveries.