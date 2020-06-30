COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,351 new cases, 19 deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,351 new cases and 19 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (12), Burkina Faso (3), Cape Verde (71), Ivory Coast (113), Gambia (2), Ghana (390), Guinea (9), Guinea-Bissau (40), Liberia (10), Mali (26), Niger (1), Nigeria (566), Senegal (95), Sierra Leone (12), and Togo (1). The new deaths were registered in Benin (2), Cape Verde (2), Guinea-Bissau (2), Mali (1), Nigeria (8) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (25,133) and total deaths (573) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (13,268) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 75,453 total cases, 1,300 total deaths and 41,600 total recovered.

Ghana (17,741 total cases) has 112 total deaths. Senegal (6,793 total cases) has 112 total deaths and 4,431 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 9,214 and 5,351 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 66 total deaths and 3,996 total recovered while Guinea has 31 total deaths and 4,296 total recovered. Mali (2,173 total cases) has 115 total deaths and 1,447 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,654 total cases) has 24 total deaths and 317 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,462 total cases) has 60 total deaths and 974 total recovered. Benin (1,199 total cases) has 21 total deaths and 333 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,226 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 608 total recovered. Niger (1,075 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 939 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (962 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 838 total recovered. Liberia (780 total cases) records 36 total deaths and 324 total recovered. Togo (643 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 401 total recovered. Gambia (47 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 26 total recovered.

Africa has registered 397,834 total cases, 9,941 total deaths and 190,881 total recovered while the world has recorded 10,495,468 total cases, 510,583 total deaths and 5,723,780 total recovered.