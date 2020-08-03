COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,361 new cases, 16 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,361 new cases and 16 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (7), Cape Verde (67), Ivory Coast (73), Ghana (798), Guinea (47), Mali (6), Niger (9), Nigeria (304), Senegal (42), Sierra Leone (5) and Togo (3). The new deaths were registered in Ghana (9), Nigeria (5) and Senegal (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (43,841) and total deaths (888) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (34,313) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 131,270 total cases, 1,943 total deaths and 90,225 total recoveries.

Ghana (37,812 total cases) has 191 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,182 total cases) has 102 total deaths and 11,801 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 10,386 and 7,364 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 211 total deaths and 6,901 total recoveries while Guinea has 46 total deaths and 6,505 total recoveries. Mali (2,541 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 1,943 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,547 total cases) has 24 total deaths and 1,860 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (1,981 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 803 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,848 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 1,375 total recoveries. Benin (1,805 total cases) has 36 total deaths and 1,036 total recoveries and Liberia (1,207 total cases) has 77 total deaths and 673 total recoveries.

Niger (1,147 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,032 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,150 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 947 total recoveries. Togo (961 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 660 total recoveries. Gambia (498 total cases) has 9 total deaths and 68 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 965,235 total cases, 20,435 total deaths and 618,737 total recoveries while the world has recorded 18,346,661 total cases, 694,846 total deaths and 11,543,436 total recoveries.