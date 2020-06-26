COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,399 new cases, 27 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,399 new cases and 27 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (36), Burkina Faso (7), Cape Verde (24), Ivory Coast (170), Gambia (1), Ghana (361), Liberia (3), Mali (34), Niger (3), Nigeria (594), Senegal (121), Sierra Leone (40), and Togo (5). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (2), Ghana (8), Mali (1), Nigeria (7), Senegal (4) and Sierra Leone (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (22,614) and total deaths (549) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (11,755) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 68,694 total cases, 1,223 total deaths and 36,914 total recovered.

Ghana (15,834 total cases) has 103 total deaths. Senegal (6,354 total cases) has 98 total deaths and 4,193 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 8,334 and 5,174 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 60 total deaths and 3,487 total recovered while Guinea has 29 total deaths and 3,861 total recovered. Mali (2,049 total cases) has 113 total deaths and 1,383 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,556 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 191 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,394 total cases) has 59 total deaths and 914 total recovered. Niger (1,059 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 919 total recovered and Benin (1,053 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 292 total recovered. Cabo Verde (1,027 total cases) has 9 total deaths and 562 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (941 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 830 total recovered. Liberia (684 total cases) records 34 total deaths and 285 total recovered. Togo (588 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 394 total recovered. Gambia (43 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 26 total recovered.

Africa has registered 352,570 total cases, 9,147 total deaths and 169,797 total recovered while the world has recorded 9,796,064 total cases, 493,870 total deaths and 5,299,275 total recovered.