COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,408 new cases, 20 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 16.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,408 new cases and 20 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (62), Cabo Verde (10), Ivory Coast (355), Gambia (2), Guinea (40), Guinea-Bissau (32), Liberia (51), Mali (76), Nigeria (573), Senegal (157), Sierra Leone (49) and Togo (1). The new deaths were registered in Benin (2), Cabo Verde (1), Ivory Coast (1), Guinea (1), Liberia (1), Nigeria (4) and Senegal (10).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (16,658), total deaths (424) and total recovered (5,349) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 52,719 total cases, 972 total deaths and 23,801 total recovered.

Ghana (11,964 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 4,258 total recovered. Senegal (5,247 total cases) has 70 total deaths and 3,525 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 5,439 and 4,572 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 46 total deaths and 2,590 total recovered while Guinea has 26 total deaths and 3,259 total recovered. Mali (1,885 total cases) has 104 total deaths and 1,145 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,492 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 153 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,225 total cases) has 51 total deaths and 686 total recovered. Niger (980 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 885 total recovered and Burkina Faso (894 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 807 total recovered. Togo (532 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 308 total recovered.

Cabo Verde (760 total cases) has 7 total deaths and 354 total recovered. Liberia (509 total cases) records 33 total deaths and 222 total recovered. Benin (532 total cases) has 9 total deaths and 236 total recovered. Gambia (30 total cases) has one death and 24 total recovered.

Africa has registered 255,106 total cases, 6,818 total deaths and 117,348 total recovered while the world has recorded 8,183,802 total cases, 441,177 total deaths and 4,268,049 total recovered.