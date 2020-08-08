COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,425 new cases, 18 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 08.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,425 new cases and 18 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (46), Ivory Coast (77), Gambia (155), Ghana (436), Guinea (113), Liberia (6), Mali (9), Nigeria (443), Senegal (116), Sierra Leone (8) and Togo (16).

The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (2), Ivory Coast (1), Gambia (3), Guinea (1), Mali (1), Nigeria (6) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (45,687) and total deaths (936) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (37,702) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 138,387 total cases, 2,054 total deaths and 108,833 total recoveries.

Ghana (40,533 total cases) has 206 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,524 total cases) has 104 total deaths and 12,802 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 11,003 and 7,777 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 229 total deaths and 7,329 total recoveries while Guinea has 50 total deaths and 6,800 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,780 total cases) has 29 total deaths and 2,042 total recoveries. Mali (2,561 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 1,956 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (2,032 total cases) has 27 total deaths and 944 total recoveries. Benin (1,936 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,600 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,895 total cases) has 68 total deaths and 1,442 total recoveries and Liberia (1,230 total cases) has 78 total deaths and 705 total recoveries.

Niger (1,153 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,057 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,158 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 961 total recoveries. Togo (1,028 total cases) has 22 total deaths and 710 total recoveries. Gambia (1,090 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 146 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,026,741 total cases, 22,566 total deaths and 709,546 total recoveries while the world has recorded 19,660,540 total cases, 726,415 total deaths and 12,615,495 total recoveries.