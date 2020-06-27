COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,427 new cases, 17 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,427 new cases and 17 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Ivory Coast (405), Gambia (1), Guinea (86), Guinea-Bissau (58), Liberia (45), Mali (21), Niger (3), Nigeria (684), Senegal (105), Sierra Leone (16), and Togo (3). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (4), Guinea-Bissau (3), Nigeria (5) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (23,298) and total deaths (554) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (11,755) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 70,121 total cases, 1,240 total deaths and 37,846 total recovered.

Ghana (15,834 total cases) has 103 total deaths. Senegal (6,459 total cases) has 102 total deaths and 4,255 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 8,739 and 5,260 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 64 total deaths and 3,587 total recovered while Guinea has 29 total deaths and 4,155 total recovered. Mali (2,060 total cases) has 113 total deaths and 1,387 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,614 total cases) has 22 total deaths and 191 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,410 total cases) has 59 total deaths and 937 total recovered. Niger (1,062 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 927 total recovered and Benin (1,053 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 292 total recovered. Cabo Verde (1,027 total cases) has 10 total deaths and 568 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (941 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 830 total recovered. Liberia (729 total cases) records 34 total deaths and 291 total recovered. Togo (591 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 395 total recovered. Gambia (44 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 26 total recovered.

Africa has registered 363,952 total cases, 9,341 total deaths and 176,380 total recovered while the world has recorded 9,987,537 total cases, 498,729 total deaths and 5,410,132 total recovered.