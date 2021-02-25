COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,427 new cases, 28 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 25.02.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,427 new cases and 28 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (19), Cape Verde (72), Ivory Coast (171), Gambia (28), Guinea (100), Mali (8), Nigeria (655), Senegal (288), Sierra Leone (4) and Togo (82). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (1), Gambia (1), Guinea (1), Nigeria (11), Senegal (12) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 382,602 total cases, 4,915 total deaths and 336,410 total recoveries.

Nigeria (153,842) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (81,245), Senegal (33,741), Ivory Coast (32,295), Guinea (15,680), Cape Verde (15,161), Burkina Faso (11,887), Mali (8,332), Togo (6,548), Benin (5,434), Niger (4,740), Gambia (4,640), Sierra Leone (3,884), Guinea-Bissau (3,171) and Liberia (2,002).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,885) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (852), Ghana (584), Mali (348), Ivory Coast (188), Niger (172), Gambia (147), Cape Verde (145), Burkina Faso (142), Guinea (88), Liberia (85), Togo (82), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (70) and Guinea-Bissau (48).

Also, Nigeria (130,818) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (74,047), Ivory Coast (31,224), Senegal (28,112), Guinea (14,798), Cape Verde (14,798), Burkina Faso (11,320), Mali (6,346), Togo (5,447), Niger (4,250), Benin (4,248), Gambia (4,089), Sierra Leone (2,612), Guinea-Bissau (2,578) and Liberia (1,883).

Africa has registered 3,886,352 total cases, 102,658 total deaths and 3,438,021 total recoveries while the world has recorded 113,215,812 total cases, 2,511,146 total deaths and 88,807,623 total recoveries.