COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,428 new cases and 11 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 16.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,428 new cases and 11 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (91), Cape Verde (34), Ivory Coast (70), Gambia (3), Ghana (116), Guinea (17), Guinea-Bissau (3), Liberia (97), Mali (42), Niger (39), Nigeria (758), Senegal (120), Sierra Leone (9) and Togo (29). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (2), Mali (4), Nigeria (3) and Senegal (2). West Africa now has 220,887 total cases, 2,997 total deaths and 203,052 total recoveries.

Nigeria (74,132) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (53,386), Ivory Coast (21,775), Senegal (17,336), Guinea (13,474), Cape Verde (11,395), Mali (5,878), Burkina Faso (4,300), Gambia (3,785), Benin (3,090), Togo (3,295), Guinea-Bissau (2,447), Sierra Leone (2,460), Liberia (1,773) and Niger (2,361).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,200) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (352), Ghana (327), Mali (205), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (110), Liberia (83), Niger (82), Guinea (80), Sierra Leone (75), Burkina Faso (73), Togo (66), Guinea-Bissau (44) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (66,494) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (52,048), Ivory Coast (21,335), Senegal (16,349), Guinea (12,727), Cape Verde (11,055), Gambia (3,647), Mali (3,697), Benin (2,972), Burkina Faso (2,940), Togo (2,821), Guinea-Bissau (2,378), Sierra Leone (1,854), Liberia (1,406) and Niger (1,329).

Africa has registered 2,425,991 total cases, 57,212 total deaths and 2,050,696 total recoveries while the world has recorded 74,120,034 total cases, 1,647,983 total deaths and 52,084,244 total recoveries.