COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,432 new cases, 25 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,432 new cases and 25 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (17), Cape Verde (55), Ivory Coast (96), Ghana (470), Guinea (98), Guinea-Bissau (20), Liberia (4), Mali (4), Niger (4), Nigeria (453), Senegal (172), Sierra Leone (21) and Togo (18).

The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (3), Ghana (9), Guinea-Bissau (2), Liberia (1), Nigeria (6), Senegal (3) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (46,140) and total deaths (942) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (38,330) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 139,819 total cases, 2,079 total deaths and 110,081 total recoveries.

Ghana (41,003 total cases) has 215 total deaths. Ivory Coast (16,620 total cases) has 104 total deaths and 12,893 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 11,175 and 7,875 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 232 total deaths and 7,352 total recoveries while Guinea has 50 total deaths and 6,828 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,835 total cases) has 32 total deaths and 2,073 total recoveries. Mali (2,565 total cases) has 125 total deaths and 1,960 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (2,052 total cases) has 29 total deaths and 944 total recoveries. Benin (1,936 total cases) has 38 total deaths and 1,600 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,916 total cases) has 68 total deaths and 1,445 total recoveries and Liberia (1,234 total cases) has 79 total deaths and 714 total recoveries.

Niger (1,157 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,057 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,175 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 974 total recoveries. Togo (1,046 total cases) has 23 total deaths and 721 total recoveries. Gambia (1,090 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 146 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,041,213 total cases, 23,035 total deaths and 725,344 total recoveries while the world has recorded 19,918,693 total cases, 731,717 total deaths and 12,801,311 total recoveries.