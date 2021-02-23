COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,435 new cases, 49 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 23.02.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,435 new cases and 49 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (50), Cape Verde (24), Ivory Coast (13), Ghana (506), Guinea (60), Guinea-Bissau (41), Liberia (8), Mali (7), Niger (7), Nigeria (542), Senegal (143), Sierra Leone (5) and Togo (29). The new deaths were recorded in Ivory Coast (2), Ghana (5), Guinea (1), Nigeria (23) and Senegal (18). West Africa now has 379,458 total cases, 4,858 total deaths and 332,849 total recoveries.

Nigeria (152,616) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (80,759), Senegal (33,242), Ivory Coast (32,039), Guinea (15,487), Cape Verde (15,072), Burkina Faso (11,847), Mali (8,306), Togo (6,348), Benin (5,434), Niger (4,740), Gambia (4,554), Sierra Leone (3,862), Guinea-Bissau (3,156) and Liberia (1,996).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,862) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (832), Ghana (582), Mali (348), Ivory Coast (188), Niger (170), Gambia (144), Cape Verde (144), Burkina Faso (139), Guinea (87), Liberia (85), Togo (81), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (70) and Guinea-Bissau (47).

Also, Nigeria (129,300) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana 73,365), Ivory Coast (30,768), Senegal (27,694), Guinea (14,785), Cape Verde (14,581), Burkina Faso (11,211), Mali (6,303), Togo (5,348), Niger (4,235), Benin (4,248), Gambia (4,011), Sierra Leone (2,609), Guinea-Bissau (2,560) and Liberia (1,856).

Africa has registered 3,866,405 total cases, 101,881 total deaths and 3,409,610 total recoveries while the world has recorded 112,429,890 total cases, 2,489,561 total deaths and 87,988,944 total recoveries.