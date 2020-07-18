COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,440 new cases, 13 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,440 new cases and 13 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (2), Ivory Coast (142), Gambia (15), Ghana (447), Guinea (71), Liberia (3), Mali (5), Nigeria (600), Senegal (125), Sierra Leone (13) and Togo (17). The new deaths were registered in Gambia (1), Ghana (5), Liberia (1), Nigeria (3) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (35,454) and total deaths (772) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (22,915) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 104,558 total cases, 1,678 total deaths and 64,764 total recoveries.

Ghana (26,572 total cases) has 144 total deaths. Senegal (8,669 total cases) has 163 total deaths and 5,859 total recoveries. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 13,696 and 6,430 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 87 total deaths and 7,607 total recoveries while Guinea has 39 total deaths and 5,233 total recoveries. Mali (2,472 total cases) has 121 total deaths and 1,809 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (1,927 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 773 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (1,701 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 1,237 total recoveries. Benin (1,602 total cases) has 31 total deaths and 782 total recoveries and Cabo Verde (1,939 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 902 total recoveries. Niger (1,102 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,013 total recoveries.

Burkina Faso (1,047 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 887 total recoveries. Liberia (1,088 total cases) has 70 total deaths, and 519 total recoveries. Togo (766 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 546 total recoveries. Gambia (93 total cases) has 4 total deaths and 49 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 689,426 total cases, 14,752 total deaths and 364,370 total recoveries while the world has recorded 14,276,643 total cases, 601,174 total deaths and 8,525,693 total recoveries.