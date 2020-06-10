COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,441 new cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

Published on 10.06.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,441 new cases and 8 new deaths of COVID-19 in 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (30), Ivory Coast (114), Ghana (291), Guinea (42), Liberia (14), Mali (120), Niger (1), Nigeria (663), Senegal (124), Sierra Leone (37) and Togo (4).

The new deaths were registered in Mali (4) and Nigeria (4). Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (13,464), total deaths (365) and total recovered (4,206) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 44,421 total cases, 856 total deaths and 20,180 total recovered.

Ghana (10,201 total cases) has 48 total deaths and 3,755 total recovered. Senegal (4,640 total cases) has 52 total deaths and 2,885 total recovered. Guinea and Ivory Coast have recorded 4,258 and 3,995 total cases respectively.

Guinea has 23 total deaths and 2,942 total recovered while Ivory Coast has 38 total deaths and 2,045 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,389 total cases) has 12 total deaths and 153 total recovered. Niger (974 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 871 total recovered.

Mali (1,667 total cases) has 96 total deaths and 948 total recovered. Sierra Leone (1,062 total cases) has 50 total deaths and 647 total recovered and Burkina Faso (891 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 765 total recovered.

Togo (501 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 260 total recovered. Cape Verde (615 total cases) has 5 total deaths and 294 total recovered. Liberia (397 total cases) records 31 total deaths and 200 total recovered. Benin (339 total cases) has 3 total deaths and 188 total recovered. Gambia (28 total cases) has one death and 21 total recovered.

Africa has registered 207,169 total cases, 5,590 total deaths and 93,784 while the world has recorded 7,389,280 total cases, 415,812 total deaths and 3,643,469 total recovered.