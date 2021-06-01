International › APA

COVID-19 and W/Africa: 14,454 cases, 184 deaths in one month

Published on 01.06.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 14,454 new cases and 184 new deaths of COVID-19 since on April 30, 2021, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (237), Burkina Faso (121), Cape Verde (6805), Ivory Coast (1235), Gambia (103), Ghana (1336), Guinea (962), Guinea-Bissau (33), Liberia (80), Mali (407), Niger (184), Nigeria (1260), Senegal (1072), Sierra Leone (93) and Togo (526).

The new deaths were recorded in Benin (2), Burkina Faso (9), Cape Verde (51), Ivory Coast (17), Gambia (4), Ghana (6), Guinea (17), Guinea-Bissau (1), Liberia (1), Mali (33), Niger (1), Nigeria (8), Senegal (32) and Togo (2).  West Africa now has 473,100 total cases, 6,235 total deaths and 447,814 total recoveries.

Nigeria (166,315) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (93,898), Ivory Coast (47,233), Senegal (41,416), Cape Verde (30,359), Guinea (23,177), Mali (14,265), Togo (13,457), Burkina Faso (13,430), Benin (8,058), Gambia (5,990), Niger (5,410), Sierra Leone (4,147), Guinea-Bissau (3,766) and Liberia (2,179).  

Moreover, Nigeria (2,071) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (1,139), Ghana (785), Mali (517), Ivory Coast (303), Cape Verde (264), Niger (192), Gambia (178), Burkina Faso (166), Guinea (161), Togo (125), Benin (101), Liberia (86), Sierra Leone (79) and Guinea-Bissau (68).

Also, Nigeria (156,558) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (91,961), Ivory Coast (46,642), Senegal (40,070), Cape Verde (28,428), Guinea (20,974), Burkina Faso (13,248), Togo (12,808), Mali (9,700), Benin (7,893), Gambia (5,767), Niger (5,083), Guinea-Bissau (3,518), Sierra Leone (3,131) and Liberia (2,033).

Africa has registered 4,877,376 total cases, 130,776 total deaths and 4,389,793 total recoveries while the world has recorded 171,233,889 total cases, 3,560,984 total deaths and 153,668,468 total recoveries.

