COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,446 new cases and 7 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 17.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,446 new cases and 7 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (62) Burkina Faso (149), Cape Verde (63), Gambia (1), Guinea (11), Mali (91), Nigeria (930), Senegal (115), Sierra Leone (4) and Togo (20). The new deaths were recorded in Mali (4) and Senegal (3). West Africa now has 222,333 total cases, 3,004 total deaths and 203,684 total recoveries.

Nigeria (75,062) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (53,386), Ivory Coast (21,775), Senegal (17,451), Guinea (13,485), Cape Verde (11,458), Mali (5,969), Burkina Faso (4,449), Gambia (3,786), Togo (3,315), Benin (3,152), Guinea-Bissau (2,447), Sierra Leone (2,464), Liberia (1,773) and Niger (2,361).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,200) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (355), Ghana (327), Mali (209), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (110), Liberia (83), Niger (82), Guinea (80), Sierra Leone (75), Burkina Faso (73), Togo (66), Guinea-Bissau (44) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (66,775) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (52,048), Ivory Coast (21,364), Senegal (16,384), Guinea (12,773), Cape Verde (11,106), Gambia (3,653), Mali (3,702), Benin (2,972), Burkina Faso (3,088), Togo (2,852), Guinea-Bissau (2,378), Sierra Leone (1,854), Liberia (1,406) and Niger (1,329).

Africa has registered 2,446,866 total cases, 57,566 total deaths and 2,068,880 total recoveries while the world has recorded 74,872,883 total cases, 1,661,574 total deaths and 52,629,974 total recoveries.