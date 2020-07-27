COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,451 new cases, 17 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 27.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,451 new cases and 17 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (14), Cape Verde (49), Ivory Coast (102), Ghana (532), Guinea (81), Liberia (5), Mali (3), Niger (12), Nigeria (555), Senegal (83) and Togo (15).

The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (2), Ghana (7), Guinea (1), Mali (1), Nigeria (2), Senegal (3) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (40,532) and total deaths (858) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (29,494) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 120,744 total cases, 1,850 total deaths and 79,449 total recoveries.

Ghana (32,969 total cases) has 168 total deaths. Ivory Coast (15,596 total cases) has 96 total deaths and 10,178 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 9,764 and 7,008 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 194 total deaths and 6,477 total recoveries while Guinea has 43 total deaths and 6,152 total recoveries. Mali (2,510 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 1,913 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,307 total cases) has 22 total deaths and 1,447 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (1,954 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 803 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,783 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 1,317 total recoveries. Benin (1,770 total cases) has 35 total deaths and 1,036 total recoveries and Niger (1,136 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,027 total recoveries.

Burkina Faso (1,100 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 926 total recoveries. Liberia (1,167 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 646 total recoveries. Togo (868 total cases) has 18 total deaths and 599 total recoveries. Gambia (277 total cases) has 6 total deaths and 60 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 852,552 total cases, 17,837 total deaths and 496,611 total recoveries while the world has recorded 16,527,201 total cases, 653,973 total deaths and 10,117,019 total recoveries.