COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,453 new cases, 12 new deaths in 24 hours

12.12.2020

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,453 new cases and 12 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (171), Cape Verde (59), Ivory Coast (28), Guinea (30), Mali (145), Niger (34), Nigeria (796), Senegal (168), Sierra Leone (2) and Togo (20). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (2), Cape Verde (1), Mali (5) and Senegal (4). West Africa now has 216,479 total cases, 2,962 total deaths and 200,604 total recoveries.

Nigeria (72,140) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (52,738), Ivory Coast (21,618), Senegal (17,061), Guinea (13,398), Cape Verde (11,262), Mali (5,721), Gambia (3,779), Burkina Faso (3,750), Benin (3,090), Togo (3,202), Guinea-Bissau (2,444), Sierra Leone (2,440), Liberia (1,676) and Niger (2,160).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,190) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (349), Ghana (326), Mali (189), Ivory Coast (133), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (110), Liberia (83), Guinea (79), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (80), Burkina Faso (71), Togo (66), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (44).

Also, Nigeria (65,722) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (51,518), Ivory Coast (21,234), Senegal (16,059), Guinea (12,626), Cape Verde (10,894), Gambia (3,645), Mali (3,566), Benin (2,972), Burkina Faso (2,828), Togo (2,726), Guinea-Bissau (2,337), Sierra Leone (1,850), Liberia (1,358) and Niger (1,269).

Africa has registered 2,361,433 total cases, 55,786 total deaths and 2,006,225 total recoveries while the world has recorded 71,712,420 total cases, 1,606,134 total deaths and 49,862,208 total recoveries.