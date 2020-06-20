COVID-19 and W/Africa: 1,472 new cases, 17 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 20.06.2020 at 19h22 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,472 new cases and 17 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Cabo Verde (40), Ivory Coast (430), Guinea (63), Guinea-Bissau (49), Liberia (59), Nigeria (667), Senegal (144), Sierra Leone (11) and Togo (8). The new deaths were registered in Guinea-Bissau (2), Nigeria (12) and Senegal (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (19,147), total deaths (487) and total recovered (6,581) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 59,310 total cases, 1,077 total deaths and 26,542 total recovered.

Ghana (13,203 total cases) has 70 total deaths and 4,548 total recovered. Senegal (5,783 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 3,859 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 6,874 and 4,904 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 49 total deaths and 2,942 total recovered while Guinea has 26 total deaths and 3,522 total recovered. Mali (1,923 total cases) has 108 total deaths and 1,217 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,541 total cases) has 17 total deaths and 153 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,307 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 746 total recovered. Niger (1,020 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 901 total recovered and Burkina Faso (901 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 810 total recovered. Togo (555 total cases) has 13 total deaths and 361 total recovered.

Cabo Verde (863 total cases) has 7 total deaths and 377 total recovered. Benin (650 total cases) has 11 total deaths and 247 total recovered. Liberia (601 total cases) records 33 total deaths and 254 total recovered. Gambia (36 total cases) has one death and 24 total recovered.

Africa has registered 290,324 total cases, 7,742 total deaths and 135,874 total recovered while the world has recorded 8,827,261 total cases, 464,081 total deaths and 4,662,959 total recovered.