COVID-19 and W/Africa: 149 new cases in 24 hours

Published on 26.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 149 new cases and 0 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (20), Gambia (1), Guinea (20), Mali (44), Niger (13), Senegal (33), Sierra Leone (1) and Togo (17). West Africa now has 203,289 total cases, 2,850 total deaths and 191,606 total recoveries.

Nigeria (66,805) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (51,225), Ivory Coast (21,168), Senegal (15,960), Guinea (12,949), Cape Verde (10,526), Mali (4,461), Gambia (3,727), Benin (2,974), Togo (2,889), Burkina Faso (2,777), Guinea-Bissau (2,422), Sierra Leone (2,409), Liberia (1,578) and Niger (1,419).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,169) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (331), Ghana (323), Mali (148), Ivory Coast (141), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (104), Liberia (83), Guinea (76), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (70), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (64), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (43).

Also, Nigeria (62,493) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (50,127), Ivory Coast (20,843), Senegal (15,558), Guinea (11,922), Cape Verde (9,900), Gambia (3,587), Mali (3,060), Benin (2,579), Burkina Faso (2,567), Guinea-Bissau (2,309), Togo (2,320), Sierra Leone (1,831), Liberia (1,340) and Niger (1,170).

Africa has registered 2,122,277 total cases, 50,761 total deaths and 1,792,724 total recoveries while the world has recorded 61,029,327 total cases, 1,432,789 total deaths and 42,261,965 total recoveries.